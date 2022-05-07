Regional district monitoring water levels for run-off in communities of Tulameen, Coalmont

Send this page to someone via email

Water levels in the Tulameen and Coalmont areas are being monitored for possible run-off, says the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

With both communities located along the Tulameen River, the regional district is encouraging residents to be prepared for high water, and take steps to protect their homes and property.

The RDOS says residents should use caution around streams, lakes and rivers during the freshet (spring run-off) season, and to especially keep clear of eroded banks.

Flood-warning terms

High streamflow advisory

River levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but no major flooding is expected.

Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Flood watch

River levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull.

Flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur.

Flood warning

River levels have exceeded bankfull or will exceed bankfull imminently.

Flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers will result

Being prepared for a possible emergency is also being urged, with the regional district saying pre-planning should include having emergency kits with enough supplies for 72 hours and having well-fuelled generators.

The RDOS also has a video on how to sandbag and build a sandbag wall.

Also, property owners in low-lying areas may want to consider sandbagging their property. Sand and sandbags are available at the Tulameen fire hall and Coalmont satellite fire hall.

More information about emergency planning can be found on the provincial government’s website.

