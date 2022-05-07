Menu

Politics

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford touts party’s progress in Ring of Fire plan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2022 11:48 am
Click to play video: 'Doug Ford kicks off PC reelection campaign' Doug Ford kicks off PC reelection campaign
WATCH: Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford started his party's election campaign in Brampton, where he reiterated a commitment to build Highway 413 from Milton to Vaughan. The Tories lead voter intentions, according to a new exclusive Ipsos poll for Global News. Matthew Bingley has the story.

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is touting the progress his party has made on the Ring of Fire development.

He says his party would continue to work with Indigenous communities and invest $1 billion to build an all-season road to potential mining sites in the Ring of Fire if re-elected in June.

The Ring of Fire is a region about 500 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay that is said to be rich in critical minerals and the province has made long-standing promises to develop and mine the area.

Read more: PCs have ‘pulled away’ from pack as Ontario election set to begin: Ipsos poll

Last month, Marten Falls and Webequie First Nations said they will be submitting a terms of reference for an environmental assessment for the proposed Northern Road Link project, which the province says is the final piece of critical road infrastructure in the Ring of Fire development.

Ford says he’s “proud” to have sat down with the chiefs of the Marten Falls and Webequie First Nations last month and that collaboration with community partners is what’s been missing from getting the “ambitious” project done.

He says the Ring of Fire development will create thousands of new jobs in the mining industry and bring “countless” benefits and opportunities for Indigenous communities, including easier access to everyday goods like groceries, fuel and water.

Ford adds that the minerals extracted from the site will make Ontario a “resource powerhouse,” allowing the province to become a leader in electric vehicle production in North America.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
