Ontario COVID numbers: 1,563 in hospital, 204 in intensive care

Ontario had 1,563 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Saturday, according to data released by the province.

The province also reported 204 people in intensive care.

The figures represent a decrease of almost 100 hospitalizations compared to Friday when there were 1,662 people in hospital and 210 people in ICU.

The number in hospitals has also decreased week-on-week, but intensive care occupancy rose. There were 1,676 people in hospital last Saturday and 188 in ICU.

Ontario reported 2,164 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday. That figure, experts say, is likely an underestimate of the true number of cases due to testing restrictions that limit access to PCR tests in the province.

The test positivity for results published on Saturday was 13.1 per cent, a small decrease from the 13.8 per cent reported on Friday.

Ontario also reported 24 new deaths. A total of 12,962 people have passed away since the pandemic began, provincial data shows.

Canada’s top doctor said Friday that there are indicators COVID-19 transmission is slowing in the country.

Dr. Theresa Tam, chief public health officer of Canada, said wastewater signals were showing signs of a plateau.

“Currently, lagging severity trends such as hospitalizations are still elevated but beginning to decline in some jurisdictions,” she said during a press conference.

Ontario’s case total since the pandemic began now stands at 1,272,972.

— With files from Eric Stober

