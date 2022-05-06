Ontario COVID numbers: 1,662 people in hospital, 210 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,662 people in hospital with COVID on Friday, with 210 in intensive care.

This is down by 14 for hospitalizations but an increase of five for ICUs since the previous day. Last Friday, there were 1,679 hospitalizations with 209 in ICU.

According to latest data for hospitalizations, 57 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19. For those in ICUs, 35 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 2,418 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to PCR testing eligibility. The provincial case total now stands at 1,270,808.

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,938 from the previous day as 17 more virus-related deaths were added.

There are a total of 1,232,482 recoveries, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 3,086 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 91.2 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 93 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 56.6 per cent — more than 7.3 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 56.3 per cent with 35.4 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 29,872 doses in the last day.

The government said 17,744 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 5,743 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 13.8 per cent, up from 13.2 per cent reported a week ago.

