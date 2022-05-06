Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario COVID numbers: 1,662 people in hospital, 210 in intensive care

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 6, 2022 10:28 am
Click to play video: 'WHO says world’s COVID-19 death toll nearly 15 million, three times more than estimated' WHO says world’s COVID-19 death toll nearly 15 million, three times more than estimated
WATCH ABOVE: WHO says world’s COVID-19 death toll nearly 15 million, three times more than estimated.

Ontario is reporting 1,662 people in hospital with COVID on Friday, with 210 in intensive care.

This is down by 14 for hospitalizations but an increase of five for ICUs since the previous day. Last Friday, there were 1,679 hospitalizations with 209 in ICU.

According to latest data for hospitalizations, 57 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19. For those in ICUs, 35 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Read more: More than 7M COVID-19 vaccine doses now administered in Toronto, mayor says

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 2,418 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to PCR testing eligibility. The provincial case total now stands at 1,270,808.

Story continues below advertisement

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,938 from the previous day as 17 more virus-related deaths were added.

There are a total of 1,232,482 recoveries, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 3,086 from the previous day.

Trending Stories

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 91.2 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 93 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 56.6 per cent — more than 7.3 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 56.3 per cent with 35.4 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 29,872 doses in the last day.

The government said 17,744 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 5,743 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 13.8 per cent, up from 13.2 per cent reported a week ago.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagOntario COVID tagcovid ontario tagOntario Covid Cases tagontario covid hospitalizations tagotnario covid numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers