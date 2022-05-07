Menu

Comments

Politics

Ontario NDP set to make utility bill announcement as leaders campaign across province

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2022 9:33 am
Click to play video: 'How recognizable are Ontario’s party leaders' How recognizable are Ontario’s party leaders
Ontario’s election campaign has been underway for nearly a week, but exclusive polling for Global News shows many don’t know the main party leaders. Matthew Bingley hit the streets to find out how recognizable they are.

BOWMANVILLE, Ont. — NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is set to announce a plan today to lower utility bills and reduce emissions.

They also pledge to introduce an energy efficient building retrofit program, make better use of surplus energy during off-peak hours and stop privatization.

Read more: Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for May 7

Horwath is set to make the announcement in Bowmanville, as all three major party leaders head out of Toronto on the first weekend of the campaign.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford will be in Sault Ste. Marie, where Ross Romano is the Tory incumbent.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca will travel to Ottawa and Kingston, where he hopes to keep and win seats respectively.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
