Crime

Man dead following shooting in Scarborough plaza

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 7, 2022 9:39 am
A man is dead following a shooting in Scarborough. View image in full screen
A man is dead following a shooting in Scarborough. Ryan Belgrave/Global News

Police have appealed to the public for help after a shooting in Toronto early Saturday morning left one man dead and another injured.

Toronto police were called to the area of Morningside Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East around 3:01 a.m. due to reports of a shooting at a plaza in the area.

When they arrived, police found two men with gunshot wounds in a parking lot. The first, a man in his 30s, was rushed to hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The second man — in his 20s — was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police said its homicide unit has taken over the investigation and officers are canvassing the area.

Any witnesses with information or businesses with security footage are being sought.

Police believe there is one suspect but are waiting for more details to release a description to the public.

