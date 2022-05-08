Menu

Crime

Police release image of Scarborough plaza shooting suspect

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 8, 2022 10:03 am
Suspect wanted in homicide investigation. View image in full screen
Suspect wanted in homicide investigation. TPS/Handout

Police have identified a suspect in a Toronto homicide investigation after a shooting that killed one and left another with injuries in Scarborough on Saturday.

Toronto police were called to the area of Morningside Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East around 3:01 a.m. Saturday due to reports of a shooting at a plaza in the area.

When they arrived, police found two men with gunshot wounds in a parking lot. The first, a man in his 30s, was rushed to hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Trending Stories

The second man — in his 20s — was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Man dead following shooting in Scarborough plaza

In an update on Sunday, police said the male suspect was five-feet, six-inches tall with a slim build. Police said he was last seen wearing a light coloured surgical mask, shiny puffer jacket with a hood, light pants and black running shoes.

The force also said it had identified a white Nissan sedan as a “suspect vehicle.”

Police said he was “considered armed and dangerous.”

