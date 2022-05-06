Winnipeg Ice rout Moose Jaw 6-1 in Game 1 of Round 2

Send this page to someone via email

Different opponent, same result for the Winnipeg Ice.

The Ice kicked off their second-round Eastern Conference series with a 6-1 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors at Wayne Fleming Arena Friday night.

It took Winnipeg just 18 seconds to get on the board with an Owen Pederson goal and the team with the best regular-season record in the WHL rolled from there.

Jack Finley’s powerplay marker late in the first period put the Ice up by two after one and then Winnipeg exploded for three more goals in the second from Jakin Smallwood, Matthew Savoie, and Pederson.

It continued into the third with Mikey Milne scoring just 18 seconds into the final frame.

Daniel Hauser had a fairly quiet night between the pipes for the Ice making 18 saves as the Warriors broke the shutout with just 2:12 left in the third.

Game 2 goes Saturday night in Winnipeg at the Wayne Fleming Arena with the puck dropping just after 7 p.m.