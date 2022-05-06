Police seek missing West Vancouver woman whose vehicle was found in eastern B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

West Vancouver police have made a public appeal for help to find a missing woman who may have vanished in eastern British Columbia.

Xiao Hua Jiang, who goes by the English name Christina, was last seen in West Vancouver at 1 a.m. on April 27. Her family reported her missing on May 3 after they were unable to get in touch with her.

Police said the 53-year-old’s vehicle was found abandoned on the Trans Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden on May 2.

1:34 What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? – Sep 21, 2020

A search of the area including an RCMP K9 unit was unable to find her.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are very worried about the well-being of Ms. Jiang,” West Vancouver police Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said in a media release.

“We are asking anyone who may have information on her whereabouts to call their local police.”

Jiang is described as five-feet-four-inches tall and 110 pounds with shoulder-length black hair and grey-brown eyes. She has a medium complexion with sun spots on her face.

Jiang was last seen wearing a dark blue/black jacket and grey yoga-style pants.

Her vehicle was a 2021 Toyota Highlander with the BC licence plate NB739C.

Anyone who sees Jiang is asked to call 911 and wait with her until help arrives.