Crime

Police seek missing West Vancouver woman whose vehicle was found in eastern B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 6, 2022 9:32 pm
Xiao Hua Jiang, who goes by the English name Christina, was last seen in West Vancouver on April 27. Her vehicle was found abandoned between Revelstoke and Golden on Tuesday.
Xiao Hua Jiang, who goes by the English name Christina, was last seen in West Vancouver on April 27. Her vehicle was found abandoned between Revelstoke and Golden on Tuesday. West Vancouver police

West Vancouver police have made a public appeal for help to find a missing woman who may have vanished in eastern British Columbia.

Xiao Hua Jiang, who goes by the English name Christina, was last seen in West Vancouver at 1 a.m. on April 27. Her family reported her missing on May 3 after they were unable to get in touch with her.

Police said the 53-year-old’s vehicle was found abandoned on the Trans Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden on May 2.

Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?' What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? – Sep 21, 2020

A search of the area including an RCMP K9 unit was unable to find her.

“We are very worried about the well-being of Ms. Jiang,” West Vancouver police Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said in a media release.

“We are asking anyone who may have information on her whereabouts to call their local police.”

Jiang is described as five-feet-four-inches tall and 110 pounds with shoulder-length black hair and grey-brown eyes. She has a medium complexion with sun spots on her face.

Jiang was last seen wearing a dark blue/black jacket and grey yoga-style pants.

Her vehicle was a 2021 Toyota Highlander with the BC licence plate NB739C.

Anyone who sees Jiang is asked to call 911 and wait with her until help arrives.

