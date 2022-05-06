RDCO: Major concerns with flooding, landslides after wildfire on Westside Road

Send this page to someone via email

North Westside Road residents have had it rough since the devastating White Rock Lake Wildfire that ripped through the community, claiming more than 70 homes.

Now, there are major concerns that the area is at risk for flooding and landslides due to that wildfire.

“If we get two, three days of heavy, heavy rain it would be an issue, I’m sure,” said Larry Raulick, a Killiney Beach resident.

“Just up the street where the firehall is, water comes down that road and tries to get into the ditch and make its way down, but a couple of times, it comes over the road.”

Another resident in the Estamont neighbourhood, said she hasn’t heard a thing from the Regional District of Central Okanagan about potential risks.

“You think of all the fire.. You can see all the black trees across the road, you know, the root destruction is big time,” said Laurine Cavallin.

“Am I surprised there is a high risk? No. Has anybody officially come to say to us, ‘Hey, you need to be aware of this?’ No, nobody has said anything.”

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) said that information is on its way. It will be holding an online meeting for affected residents.

“It’s an informational session. We are trying to make the residents aware of overland flooding and landslides because of the increased danger from the wildfire we had there,” said Wayne Carson, RDCO’s west regional director.

We want to help the residents recognize where the risks are based on the geotechnical surveys we had done, and we want to give them the tools to help them get prepared, much like we do with the fires.”

The online meeting will take place on May 12 from 2-3 p.m. on the RDCO’s YouTube channel.

Recovery efforts in the neighbourhood have been slow, according to the residents, and many are having troubles with insurance claims as well as permits for demolition and construction.

According to the RDCO, landslide and flooding warnings will be posted along Westside Road to help inform residents of the dangers as well.

