COVID-19: HKPR reports 2 new hospitalized cases, outbreaks at LTCs in Lindsay, Cobourg

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 62 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two new outbreaks over the past 48 hours as well as two more patients in hospital, according to data released Friday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard reported the following data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County as of 2:25 p.m.:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 148 — up from 136 reported on Wednesday, May 4 — with 62 new cases, including 26 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 15 in Northumberland County and seven in Haliburton County. Among the 148 active cases are 68 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 66 in Northumberland County and 14 in Haliburton County.

Story continues below advertisement

The province and health unit note that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 116 — unchanged since April 29. There have been 40 lab-confirmed deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction in 2022 to date: 24 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 15 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. There have been three deaths reported over the past 14 days.

From March 2020 to December 2021, there were 63 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths reported. On March 11, 2022, four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database to align with changes in provincial reporting.

Hospitalized cases: 125 reported so far in 2022 — two new admissions since May 4 — with 59 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 59 in Northumberland County (two more) and six in Haliburton County. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported two patients as of noon Friday. Of the two patients, one identifies COVID-19 as the primary cause of admission.

Over the past 14 days, the health unit has reported five hospitalized cases, with one in an intensive care unit. The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

1:10 COVID-19: Canada’s 6th wave has plateaued or is post-peak in some areas, Tam says COVID-19: Canada’s 6th wave has plateaued or is post-peak in some areas, Tam says

Cumulative cases: 5,228 cases in 2022 and 9,003 total cases since the pandemic was declared. Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 2,629 cases. In Northumberland County in 2022, Cobourg leads municipalities with 576 cases.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” New outbreaks reported this week:

Story continues below advertisement

Caressant Care (McLaughlin) long-term care home in Lindsay: Declared May 5 in Unit 2. Details not provided.

long-term care home in Lindsay: Declared May 5 in Unit 2. Details not provided. Golden Plough Lodge (McMillan Garden unit) long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared May 4.

(McMillan Garden unit) long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared May 4. Victoria Manor (Victoria house) long-term care home in Lindsay: Declared May 2.

(Victoria house) long-term care home in Lindsay: Declared May 2. Island Park Retirement Residence in Campbellford: Declared May 2.

Other active outbreaks:

Palisade Gardens Retirement Home in Cobourg: Declared April 30.

in Cobourg: Declared April 30. Regency Retirement Community in Port Hope: Declared Apri 29.

in Port Hope: Declared Apri 29. Brown Residence Group Home in Kirkfield: Declared April 29.

in Kirkfield: Declared April 29. Haliburton Highlands Health Services’ inpatient unit: Declared April 28 with three confirmed patient cases with all cases as asymptomatic.

Declared April 28 with three confirmed patient cases with all cases as asymptomatic. Gardens of Haliburton retirement home in Haliburton: Declared April 27.

retirement home in Haliburton: Declared April 27. Central East Correctional Centre — facility wide outbreak — Declared April 11: The province on May 4 reported 24 active cases among inmates — down from 87 reported on April 26.

— facility wide outbreak — Declared April 11: The province on May 4 reported 24 active cases among inmates — down from 87 reported on April 26. Warkworth Institution in Warkworth. Declared April 14. As of May 5, the Correctional Service of Canada reported six active cases among federal inmates (most recent data).

in Warkworth. Declared April 14. As of May 5, the Correctional Service of Canada reported six active cases among federal inmates (most recent data). William Place Retirement Residence in Lindsay: Declared April 15.

in Lindsay: Declared April 15. Burnbrae Gardens long-term care in Campbellford: Declared April 8.

long-term care in Campbellford: Declared April 8. Victoria Retirement Living in Cobourg: Declared Tuesday, April 5. The health unit says the outbreak is facility-wide.

Outbreaks declared over this week:

Streamway Villa long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared April 14, lifted May 5.

long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared April 14, lifted May 5. Caressant Care Mary long-term care in Lindsay — A-wing: Declared April 8. At its peak, there were 17 cases (13 residents, four staff) on April 27. Outbreak lifted May 5.

long-term care in Lindsay — A-wing: Declared April 8. At its peak, there were 17 cases (13 residents, four staff) on April 27. Outbreak lifted May 5. Legion Village senior living housing (unit 3) in Cobourg: Declared April 1, lifted May 4.

senior living housing (unit 3) in Cobourg: Declared April 1, lifted May 4. Golden Pond Retirement Residence long-term care home in Codrington: Declared late April 13, lifted May 3.

long-term care home in Codrington: Declared late April 13, lifted May 3. Christian Horizons group home in Port Hope: Declared April 25, lifted May 3.

group home in Port Hope: Declared April 25, lifted May 3. Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon: Declared late April 13, lifted May 3.

in Bobcaygeon: Declared late April 13, lifted May 3. Rosewood Estates Retirement Home in Cobourg: Declared April 17, lifted May 2.

in Cobourg: Declared April 17, lifted May 2. Canadian Centre for Addiction ‘s congregate living setting in Port Hope: Declared April 21, lifted May 2.

‘s congregate living setting in Port Hope: Declared April 21, lifted May 2. Campbellford Memorial Hospital: Declared April 20 on the medical inpatient unit; lifted on April 30.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccination

The health unit’s latest vaccination rate data this week (as of May 2):

Eligible residents (age five and older): 85.7 per cent with one dose, 83.1 per cent with two doses.

85.7 per cent with one dose, 83.1 per cent with two doses. Adults (age 18 and older): 88.8 per cent with one dose, 87.2 per cent with two doses, 61.6 per cent with three doses.

88.8 per cent with one dose, 87.2 per cent with two doses, 61.6 per cent with three doses. Doses administered: 158,825 first doses, 153,590 second doses and 100,931 third doses.

Appointments for vaccinations can be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Story continues below advertisement