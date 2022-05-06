Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Major explosion destroys hotel in Havana, Cuba: report

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 6, 2022 12:20 pm
Explosion reported at hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba View image in full screen
Rescuers work after an explosion in the Saratoga Hotel in Havana, on May 6, 2022. - A powerful explosion Friday destroyed part of a hotel under repair in central Havana. Getty Images

A strong explosion was seen at Hotel Saratoga in downtown Havana on Friday, Cuban state media said and a Reuters witness saw smoke and flames coming from the building.

Read more: Explosion at illegal Nigerian oil refinery kills over 100 people

Photos from Granma, the Cuban communist party’s official daily, showed images of the multistory Hotel Saratoga whose walls appeared to have been blown out by the blast up several stories.

Trending Stories

Police and rescue workers flocked to the scene, cordoning off key points and buildings nearby, including the historic Capitolio building.

— More to come

© 2022 Reuters
cuba explosion tagexplosion saratoga taghavana explosion taghotel explosion havana taghotel saratoga taghotel saratoga havana tagsaratoga explosion tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers