Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada’s 6th wave of COVID has plateaued or is post-peak in some areas: Tam

By Eric Stober Global News
Posted May 6, 2022 1:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec to end most of its COVID-19 mask mandates on May 14' Quebec to end most of its COVID-19 mask mandates on May 14
WATCH: Quebec to end most of its COVID-19 mask mandates on May 14

Canada’s top doctor said Friday that indicators show decreasing transmission of COVID-19 in many areas of Canada.

Dr. Theresa Tam, chief public health officer of Canada, said that wastewater data is showing signs of a plateau or post-peak decline in several areas for Canada’s sixth wave of the virus.

“Currently, lagging severity trends such as hospitalizations are still elevated but beginning to decline in some jurisdictions,” she said during a press conference.

She said the warming weather will allow “time for recovery” in Canada, but the path ahead may not be smooth as absenteeism still has put a strain on health care.

Read more: COVID-19 pandemic has killed nearly 15M globally, including indirect deaths: WHO

Measles, influenza ‘comeback’

Tam also warned of a “comeback” of other infectious diseases in Canada and around the world, including influenza and measles. She said Canada is reporting increased influenza activity in recent weeks but has not reported any measles cases.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

WHO, though, has reported a 79 per cent increase in worldwide measles cases in the first two months of 2022 compared with last year. Tam said if Canadians travel more, it is “definitely a risk.”

Both measles and influenza are vaccine-preventable diseases and Tam said missed or delayed vaccinations during the pandemic are a “key factor” in the rising cases, though she doesn’t think the lower vaccinations are due to hesitancy but not being able to get an appointment.

“Canada had limited domestic measles during the pandemic and we need to keep it that way,” she said.

Click to play video: 'Brutal benchmark: U.S. marks 1 million COVID-19 deaths' Brutal benchmark: U.S. marks 1 million COVID-19 deaths
Brutal benchmark: U.S. marks 1 million COVID-19 deaths
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagcovid-19 canada tagmeasles tagtheresa tam tagPHAC tagCOVID-19 Cases Canada tagcovid-19 canada news taginfluenza canada tagmeasles Canada tagcovid-19 sixth wave canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers