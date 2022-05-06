Ontario Tories tout expansion of GO train service to Bowmanville

Send this page to someone via email

BOWMANVILLE, Ont. — The Ontario Progressive Conservatives are touting a promise to extend GO train service in Durham Region with four new stations.

PC Leader Doug Ford says it will help families save time and money.

The Tories say they’d invest $730 million to bring two-way, all-day 15-minute GO train service to Bowmanville, Ont.

The four new stations east of Oshawa, Ont., are set for Thornton’s Corners East, Ritson Road, Courtice and Bowmanville.

Ford is connecting the plan to other transportation promises that he says will save people time and money, including Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass, as well as removing tolls on Highways 412 and 418.

The Liberals say party leader Steven Del Duca first approved the GO train expansion to Bowmanville when he was transportation minister in 2016 in the previous Liberal government and the Tories delayed it.