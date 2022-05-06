Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario Tories tout expansion of GO train service to Bowmanville

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2022 10:34 am
Click to play video: 'Early polls suggest Doug Ford and the PCs in early lead' Early polls suggest Doug Ford and the PCs in early lead
WATCH ABOVE: Exclusive Ipsos polling finds 41% of Ontario voters say Ford would make best premier. Ipsos CEO Darrell Bricker joins Candace Daniel to break down the early poll numbers.

BOWMANVILLE, Ont. — The Ontario Progressive Conservatives are touting a promise to extend GO train service in Durham Region with four new stations.

PC Leader Doug Ford says it will help families save time and money.

The Tories say they’d invest $730 million to bring two-way, all-day 15-minute GO train service to Bowmanville, Ont.

Read more: 41% of Ontario voters say Ford would make best premier, other leaders lag behind: Ipsos poll

The four new stations east of Oshawa, Ont., are set for Thornton’s Corners East, Ritson Road, Courtice and Bowmanville.

Trending Stories

Ford is connecting the plan to other transportation promises that he says will save people time and money, including Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass, as well as removing tolls on Highways 412 and 418.

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberals say party leader Steven Del Duca first approved the GO train expansion to Bowmanville when he was transportation minister in 2016 in the previous Liberal government and the Tories delayed it.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Doug Ford tagpolitics tagOntario Election tagbowmanville tagontario pc party tagGO Transit tagOntario Progressive Conservatives tagGO train tagOntario election 2022 tagOntario 2022 Election tagGO Train service tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers