Canada

More than 15K members of carpenters’ union in Ontario could strike as of Monday

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 6, 2022 10:38 am
A construction worker walks alongside a construction site in this file photo. View image in full screen
A construction worker walks alongside a construction site in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin

More than 15,000 members of a carpenters’ union in Ontario who work in the industrial, commercial and institutional sector of the construction industry could be on strike as of Monday.

The Carpenter’s District Council of Ontario (CDCO), United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, announced Thursday that its members voted by a “huge margin” to reject the employers’ last offer.

Read more: Strike involving 15K construction workers could impact residential builds in the GTA: union

Mike Yorke, the president and and director of public affairs for CDCO, said the union hasn’t been on strike in the aforementioned sector for 34 years.

Yorke said the union wants to see wages increased.

The union hopes that a deal can still be reached before Monday and a strike can be averted, Yorke said.

The CDCO is composed of 17 local unions of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners across Ontario and represents around 25,000 workers in a variety of skilled trades.

