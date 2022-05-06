Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario Liberals pledge they would bring back Grade 13 on an optional basis

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2022 9:41 am
Click to play video: 'Liberal Leader commits to cancelling Highway 413' Liberal Leader commits to cancelling Highway 413
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca spent the first day of the campaign in Toronto, Oakville and Hamilton. He announced his party would cancel Highway 413 and divert the funds to public schools. Sean O'Shea has more.

KITCHENER, Ont. — The Ontario Liberals say they would re-introduce Grade 13 on an optional basis if elected.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca says it’s part of a plan to help students cope with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on their education.

He says allowing students to do Grade 13 would give them the choice of spending more time on required courses for post-secondary education and taking new classes on personal finances, civics, and mental health and well-being.

The Liberals are also promising to hire 1,000 more mental health professionals for students and staff and an additional special education worker for every school.

Read more: Ontario Liberals promise to cap all class sizes at 20 students if elected

They are also proposing to hire 5,000 more special education workers, expand the Student Nutrition Program offering free breakfast, end streaming and eliminate standardized EQAO tests and replace them with a new assessment strategy.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Del Duca has released other planks of his education platform this week, including building 200 new schools and repairing another 4,500, hiring 10,000 more teachers and capping class sizes at 20 for all grades.

Click to play video: 'Ontario Liberals pledge $10 billion to build, repair schools if elected' Ontario Liberals pledge $10 billion to build, repair schools if elected
Ontario Liberals pledge $10 billion to build, repair schools if elected
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario government tagEducation tagOntario Election tagOntario schools tagOntario Education tagOntario Liberals tagOntario Liberal party tagOntario election 2022 tag2022 Ontario election tagElection Ontario tagGrade 13 tagontario liberals grade 13 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers