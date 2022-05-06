33-year-old woman taken to hospital after shooting in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a 33-year-old woman was transported to a trauma centre after being shot in Brampton.
Emergency crews were called to Airport Road and Brock Drive, just south of Countryside Drive, at around 1:40 a.m. Friday for reports of a shooting.
Police said the woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
She was sent to hospital in non-life threatening condition.
There is no suspect information available, police said.
Anyone with information or video is asked to call investigators.
