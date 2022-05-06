Menu

Comments

Crime

33-year-old woman taken to hospital after shooting in Brampton

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 6, 2022 7:49 am
A shell casing is seen next to police tape. View image in full screen
A shell casing is seen next to police tape. Shallima Maharaj / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a 33-year-old woman was transported to a trauma centre after being shot in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to Airport Road and Brock Drive, just south of Countryside Drive, at around 1:40 a.m. Friday for reports of a shooting.

Police said the woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was sent to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Read more: Man shot in Brampton on weekend dies from his injuries in hospital, police say

There is no suspect information available, police said.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call investigators.

