33-year-old woman taken to hospital after shooting in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a 33-year-old woman was transported to a trauma centre after being shot in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to Airport Road and Brock Drive, just south of Countryside Drive, at around 1:40 a.m. Friday for reports of a shooting.

Police said the woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was sent to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

There is no suspect information available, police said.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call investigators.

