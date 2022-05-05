COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 766 cases last week, 52% of adults have booster

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan officials reported on Thursday that there were 766 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 7,337 tests for the week of April 24 to 30.

Of the cases reported last week, 56 per cent were 50 and older.

Read more: Saskatchewan adds 6 new ICU beds across 3 hospitals

The province also reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths last week.

In hospital, there were 390 patients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, including 20 in adult ICU.

Of the patients in hospital, 237 have an incidental infection.

There were 572 new lineage results reported last week, all of which were Omicron.

Story continues below advertisement

“BA.2 sublineage is more transmissible compared to prevariant 2020 COVID-19 and BA.1 sublineages but there is no current evidence of increased severity,” the province’s epidemiology report stated.

The province stated though BA.2 accounts for 83 per cent of variants of concern reported, only a little more than half of the 18-plus population has had at least one booster dose.

“Additional doses are strongly recommended for optimal protection against Omicron,” the province stated.

According to provincial data, from Feb. 13 to April 16, an unvaccinated person was five times more likely to be hospitalized, nine times more likely to be admitted to ICU and seven times more likely to die from COVID-19 than an individual with three doses.

According to the epidemiology report, 52 per cent of residents 18 years and older have received at least one booster dose.

Currently, all residents 12 years and older can receive a third dose (first booster) four months after their second dose.

All residents 50 and older can receive a fourth dose (second booster) four months and their last dose.

Advertisement