Comments

Crime

Motorcyclists responsible for 60 per cent of fatal motorcycle collisions: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 5, 2022 4:26 pm
OPP View image in full screen
Global News file

Ontario Provincial Police say that motorcyclists were at fault in a majority of the fatal collisions that they have responded to over the past decade.

According to the OPP, between 2012 and 2021 they responded to 326 fatal motorcycle collisions which claimed the lives of 342 riders.

Read more: Anti-gang unit investigating relationship between Ontario plane crash victims

They say that in 60.7 per cent of those crashes, the driver of the motorcycle was to blame for fatal crashes while the driver of the other vehicle was at fault in the remaining 39.3 per cent of the fatal collisions.

A total of 120 of the riders who died were involved in single-vehicle collisions.

The OPP say they have released the data in an attempt to raise awareness for road safety during Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and that all those who share the road need to be aware of other drivers and riders.

“The data is a stark reminder that there can be zero risks and errors on the part of motorcyclists and that even the safest, most defensive riders must rely on nearby motorists exercising the same degree of safety in order to avoid causing a deadly crash,” a release from provincial police read.

Read more: Drone carrying 11 handguns located in tree along St. Clair River: OPP

The OPP says that excessive speed, failing to yield right of way and driver inattention are the biggest factors in the fatal collisions they have investigated.

They say that OPP social media channels will offer helpful motorcycle videos throughout the summer in an effort to educate both rookie and veteran riders.

