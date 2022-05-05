‘Warmest temperatures of the year so far’ expected for southern Ontario next week

Send this page to someone via email

Southern Ontario will experience its “warmest temperatures of the year so far” next week, along with an “extended period” of sunshine, according to Global News’ chief meteorologist.

Anthony Farnell said a large ridge of high pressure will extend from the south-central U.S. through the eastern half of Canada.

“This will bring the warmest temperatures of the year so far for all of southern Ontario,” he said.

“Along with the warmth will be an extended period of dry weather and sunshine that lasts until about the middle of the month…

“After the cool and unsettled spring we’ve had so far, it’s a pleasure forecasting such a warm and sunny period of weather. It’s another one of those years where all of a sudden it will feel like summer.”

But Farnell said not all areas will be equally warm, with places away from the waters of the lakes and Georgian Bay seeing highs into the upper 20s by late in the week, and areas directly next to the water experiencing temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s.

“Initially the pattern will favour low humidity levels, but by mid-May moisture will return and I’m expecting to see increasing amounts of lake breeze showers and thunderstorms, and even the threat of severe weather,” Farnell noted.

Hang in there folks. No matter how you slice it or which model you look at, summer warmth is on the way next week. 6-13 day ECMWF, GFS and Canadian Ensembles. pic.twitter.com/vwPDbwpplz — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) May 4, 2022

Warm in the east, cool in the west and stormy in the middle. That's our pattern for the next couple weeks. pic.twitter.com/ROxQmJ9zSX — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) May 5, 2022

