Crime

Manitoba man faces luring, child porn charges after RCMP bust

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 5, 2022 4:09 pm
A Manitoba man is in custody facing child porn and luring charges. View image in full screen
A Manitoba man is in custody facing child porn and luring charges. The Canadian Press

A man from Arden, Man. is in custody facing a number of child pornography-related charges, RCMP said.

The man, 36, was arrested Tuesday in a raid by the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) at a home on Saskatchewan Drive in the small community, located near Neepawa.

Read more: Manitoba man behind bars after raid turns up child porn, guns, meth and more

ICE received “several complaints” from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre leading to the arrest.

The suspect has been charged with two counts of luring as well as possessing, accessing, and making child pornography available. He also faces a charge of failing to comply.

Click to play video: 'Neepawa man facing 88 child sex, pornography charges, Manitoba RCMP says' Neepawa man facing 88 child sex, pornography charges, Manitoba RCMP says
