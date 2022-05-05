Manitoba man faces luring, child porn charges after RCMP bust

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Arden, Man. is in custody facing a number of child pornography-related charges, RCMP said.

The man, 36, was arrested Tuesday in a raid by the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) at a home on Saskatchewan Drive in the small community, located near Neepawa.

ICE received “several complaints” from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre leading to the arrest.

The suspect has been charged with two counts of luring as well as possessing, accessing, and making child pornography available. He also faces a charge of failing to comply.

