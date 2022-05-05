University of Guelph to host CFL exhibition game in June

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Guelph has announced it will host a Canadian Football League exhibition game between the Toronto Argonauts and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on June 3.

This marks the second time within the past five years that Alumni Stadium has hosted a CFL game.

The university is also hosting the Argonauts’ 2022 training camp, which runs from May 9 to June 5.

“We love it at the University of Guelph,” said Boatmen head coach Ryan Dinwiddie.

“The facilities, the accommodations, the food, the hospitality from staff is as professional as any place I’ve been. We are thrilled to be back for camp this year, as well as hosting our preseason game against Hamilton at Alumni Stadium.”

Tickets for the game will go on sale to the general public on May 11. More information on how to purchase tickets can be found on the Guelph Gryphons’ website.

The Argos are no strangers to the University of Guelph, having held training camp on the Gryphons’ campus in 2021 and 2016 as well as numerous times throughout the 1980s and 1990s

Guelph and the entire CFL have a long-standing close relationship.

In 2013, the Tiger-Cats used Alumni Stadium as their temporary home while Tim Hortons Field was constructed. Nine of Hamilton’s home games were played in Guelph, including the East Final against the Montreal Alouettes, which the Cats won 19-13 in overtime.

During the 2018 pre-season, the Argonauts played the Ottawa Redblacks in Guelph.

“We are pleased to welcome back the Toronto Argonauts to the University of Guelph for their training camp,” said director of athletics Scott McRoberts.

“These high-profile events are great for our local community (and) it will be an exciting month around our campus. Our facilities are among the best in the country at the university level and we look forward to watching the Argos prepare for the 2022 season on our Gryphon field.”

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers also set up shop during the 2019 season with back-to-back road games against the Argonauts and Ticats.

The Bombers opted to stay in Guelph with only six days between games in southern Ontario.

Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea and general manager Kyle Walters both made their way through the University of Guelph system before heading to the CFL. Walters even came back to coach the Gryphons from 2006 to 2009.

At the end of the 2021 CFL season, there were over a dozen Gryphons alumni playing in the CFL, including Argos long snapper Jake Reinhart.

“The football facilities at the University of Guelph are second to none,” Reinhart said.

“It is the perfect place for a CFL training camp and provides us every advantage heading into the preseason and regular season.”

