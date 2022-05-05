Manitoba to provide flood update Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Provincial officials will provide an update on Manitoba’s flood situation Thursday afternoon.

Johanu Botha, head of the province’s emergency management organization, will be joined by Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk and flood forecaster Fisaha Unduche.

Read more: Manitoba floods continue to wreak havoc on communities across the province

They will speak to media at 1 p.m. from the south grounds of the Manitoba Legislative Building.

Global News will stream the press conference on this page.

2:03 ‘It’s taking a toll’: Manitoba evacuees concerned about flood impact on children ‘It’s taking a toll’: Manitoba evacuees concerned about flood impact on children

Advertisement