Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Manitoba to provide flood update Thursday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 5, 2022 11:37 am
Johanu Botha, head of Manitoba's emergency management organization. View image in full screen
Johanu Botha, head of Manitoba's emergency management organization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Provincial officials will provide an update on Manitoba’s flood situation Thursday afternoon.

Johanu Botha, head of the province’s emergency management organization, will be joined by Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk and flood forecaster Fisaha Unduche.

Read more: Manitoba floods continue to wreak havoc on communities across the province

They will speak to media at 1 p.m. from the south grounds of the Manitoba Legislative Building.

Trending Stories

Global News will stream the press conference on this page.

Click to play video: '‘It’s taking a toll’: Manitoba evacuees concerned about flood impact on children' ‘It’s taking a toll’: Manitoba evacuees concerned about flood impact on children
‘It’s taking a toll’: Manitoba evacuees concerned about flood impact on children

 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Flood tagProvince of Manitoba tagManitoba flooding tagFlood Forecast tagDoyle Piwniuk tagFisaha Unduche tagJohanu Botha tagEmergency Management Organization tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers