COVID-19: Peterborough risk index drops to ‘high’; active cases over 300 again

Peterborough Public Health lowered the community risk index for COVID-19 to “high risk” on Wednesday following three weeks at “very high risk” while reporting 117 new cases over the past 48 hours.

The risk index — updated each Wednesday — uses a number of factors such as case rate, hospitalizations, deaths, PCR test positivity, rapid antigen test positivity and wastewater surveillance in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

“While I’m hopeful we are seeing transmission slow down, we are still seeing high transmission and precautions continue to be critical,” medical officer of health Dr. Thomas Piggott stated in a tweet.

The health unit’s updated COVID-19 tracker site reported the following data as of late Wednesday afternoon.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 117 since Monday, May 3.

Lab-confirmed Deaths: 71 — unchanged since Friday, April 29. On March 11, the health unit removed three deaths reported early in the pandemic from its database due to a change in provincial reporting methodology.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 315 — up from 240 reported on Monday, May 3. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 7,170 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Wednesday afternoon reported 25 inpatients — a week ago on April 28 there were 34 reported. There were a record-high 40 inpatients reported on April 22.

The health unit reports 315 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began, four more since the May 2 update. There have been 41 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared, unchanged since April 22.

The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

Resolved cases: 42 additional resolved cases since May 2. The 6,784 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 94.6 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks.

Outbreaks recently declared over:

PRHC’s C3 inpatient unit: Declared on April 14 with eight cases as of April 21. Declared over on May 4.

Declared on April 14 with eight cases as of April 21. Declared over on May 4. Rubidge Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared April 6 and reported resolved on May 3.

in Peterborough: Declared April 6 and reported resolved on May 3. Chartwell Jackson Creek Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared April 19 and reported resolved on May 2.

in Peterborough: Declared April 19 and reported resolved on May 2. St. John’s Centre retirement home in Peterborough: Declared April 12 and reported resolved on May 2.

retirement home in Peterborough: Declared April 12 and reported resolved on May 2. Congregate living facility (no. 38) in Peterborough: Declared April 22 and reported resolved on April 28.

Active outbreaks:

PRHC’s B5 inpatient room : Declared May 2.

: Declared May 2. Peterborough Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared May 2.

in Peterborough: Declared May 2. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared April 30 in the Westview 5 Resident Home Area. The home reports cases among nine residents and two staff.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared April 30 in the Westview 5 Resident Home Area. The home reports cases among nine residents and two staff. Applewood Manor retirement residence in Peterborough: Declared April 27.

retirement residence in Peterborough: Declared April 27. Congregate living facility (no. 39) in Peterborough: Declared April 27.

(no. 39) in Peterborough: Declared April 27. Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook (Trail House and Heritage House – two separate outbreaks): Declared April 26.

long-term care in Millbrook (Trail House and Heritage House – two separate outbreaks): Declared April 26. Extendicare Peterborough long-term care in Peterborough: Declared April 26.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared April 26. Pleasant Meadow Manor long-term care home in Norwood: Declared April 25.

long-term care home in Norwood: Declared April 25. PRHC C1 inpatient unit: Declared April 22. The hospital on April 22 reported two patient cases.

Declared April 22. The hospital on April 22 reported two patient cases. PRHC A4 inpatient unit: Declared on April 21. The hospital on April 21 reported four confirmed patient cases.

Declared on April 21. The hospital on April 21 reported four confirmed patient cases. Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook (Harvest House): Declared April 11. The home on April 22 reported two cases among residents in the Harvest House home area and occasional staff have tested positive.

long-term care in Millbrook (Harvest House): Declared April 11. The home on April 22 reported two cases among residents in the Harvest House home area and occasional staff have tested positive. Kawartha Heights Retirement Living in Peterborough: Declared on April 1.

The health unit reports 1,160 cumulative cases associated with 144 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

According to the COVID-19 tracker on Wednesday 334,936 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021. The health unit notes doses given in the Peterborough area to people who don’t live within its jurisdiction are counted.

Adults (age 18 and up): 90 per cent have one dose; 88 per cent have two doses and 63 per cent have three doses.

90 per cent have one dose; 88 per cent have two doses and 63 per cent have three doses. Older adults (age 70 and up): 100 per cent have two doses; 91 per cent have three doses.

100 per cent have two doses; 91 per cent have three doses. Youth (ages five to 11): 56 per cent have one dose and 42 per cent have two doses.

56 per cent have one dose and 42 per cent have two doses. Youth (ages 12 to 17): 83 per cent have one dose, 81 per cent have two doses and 19 per cent have three doses

83 per cent have one dose, 81 per cent have two doses and 19 per cent have three doses Doses: 123,735 residents have received a first dose while 119,668 residents have received two doses and 79,383 residents have received a third dose.

