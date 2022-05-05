Ontario party leaders look to drum up support in Greater Toronto area battleground

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario’s four main provincial party leaders are campaigning in the Greater Toronto Area again today, in a bid to shore up support in the key region.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is making an announcement this morning in Toronto about a plan to expand health care.

She is spending the whole day in ridings in the east-Toronto region of Scarborough, where the party won a seat in 2018 and where it is hoping to pick up more.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is in Vaughan for a morning platform announcement before heading south to Toronto to talk about his buck-a-ride transit pledge.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is in Pickering this morning for an unspecified announcement.

Story continues below advertisement

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner is set to make a housing announcement in Waterloo.