Politics

Ontario party leaders look to drum up support in Greater Toronto area battleground

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2022 8:55 am
Ontario party leaders. From left to right: Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner, PC Leader Doug Ford, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, and Liberal Party Leader Steven Del Duca. View image in full screen
Ontario party leaders. From left to right: Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner, PC Leader Doug Ford, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, and Liberal Party Leader Steven Del Duca. Global News via Canadian Press images

Ontario’s four main provincial party leaders are campaigning in the Greater Toronto Area again today, in a bid to shore up support in the key region.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is making an announcement this morning in Toronto about a plan to expand health care.

She is spending the whole day in ridings in the east-Toronto region of Scarborough, where the party won a seat in 2018 and where it is hoping to pick up more.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is in Vaughan for a morning platform announcement before heading south to Toronto to talk about his buck-a-ride transit pledge.

Read more: Ontario election 2022: Where the leaders are on the campaign trail for Thursday, May 5

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is in Pickering this morning for an unspecified announcement.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner is set to make a housing announcement in Waterloo.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
