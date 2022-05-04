Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Smashed glass repaired on Gastown steam clock

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 10:58 pm
Police are investigating damage to the Gastown steam clock. View image in full screen
Police are investigating damage to the Gastown steam clock. Global News

One of Vancouver’s most popular tourist attractions is again delighting crowds after suffering damage on the weekend.

The City of Vancouver said Wednesday that crews had replaced a shattered glass panel on the Gastown steam clock Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The cost for materials and labour to repair the clock came in at $963, plus tax.

Trending Stories

Vancouver police launched an investigation into the damage after images of the smashed glass began to circulate on social media Saturday evening.

Read more: Glass smashed on Vancouver tourist-favourite Gastown steam clock

No arrests have been announced in the case, and the investigation remains active.

The antique-looking clock at the corner of Cambie and Water streets was completed in 1977. It uses a combination of steam and electric power, and whistles every 15 minutes, drawing thousands of tourists every year.

Click to play video: 'Cruise ship season returns to B.C.' Cruise ship season returns to B.C.
Cruise ship season returns to B.C – Apr 3, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
vancouver police tagVancouver crime tagGastown tagGastown Steam Clock tagSteam clock taggastown steam clock repaired tagsteam clock repaired tagsteam clock smashed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers