Smashed glass repaired on Gastown steam clock

One of Vancouver’s most popular tourist attractions is again delighting crowds after suffering damage on the weekend.

The City of Vancouver said Wednesday that crews had replaced a shattered glass panel on the Gastown steam clock Tuesday.

The #Gastown Steam Clock, which was damaged over the weekend, is again ready for its close-up following yesterday’s repairs to a glass panel.

The cost for materials and labour to repair the clock came in at $963, plus tax.

Vancouver police launched an investigation into the damage after images of the smashed glass began to circulate on social media Saturday evening.

No arrests have been announced in the case, and the investigation remains active.

The antique-looking clock at the corner of Cambie and Water streets was completed in 1977. It uses a combination of steam and electric power, and whistles every 15 minutes, drawing thousands of tourists every year.

