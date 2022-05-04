RCMP continue search for Manitoba man wanted on multiple charges

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP Saskatchewan are asking for the public’s help in locating Matthew Barker. He is wanted for multiple charges including dangerous operation of a vehicle, failure to stop while being pursued by a police officer and trafficking stolen property.

He is described as 5’11” and approximately 250 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He has numerous tattoos on his forearms and a large tattoo on his neck.

Barker may be in Saskatchewan or Manitoba. He is from the Swan River, Man. area and frequently travels to Nipawin, Tisdale and Hudson Bay, though his current whereabouts are unknown, RCMP said in a press release.

Public are advised to not approach him as he may be armed and is considered dangerous.

On April 25, Nipawin RCMP tried to stop the driver of a truck in Aylsham, Sask., but the driver did not stop and fled the scene. The truck was determined by the police as stolen and as a result of the investigation 31-year-old Matthew Barker was charged.

If you see Matthew Barker, contact your nearest RCMP Detachment or police service. Call 911 in an emergency. You can report information and tips regarding his whereabouts anonymously by calling 1-800-222-8477.