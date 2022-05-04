Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Returning festivals could spell recovery for Kingston tourism

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 6:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Summer festivals and events returning could spell hope for upcoming tourism season in Kingston' Summer festivals and events returning could spell hope for upcoming tourism season in Kingston
Kingston Destination Group reports 1000 Island cruise reservations exceeding 2019 levels.

Kingston city council has approved a staff report declaring three festivals and the Public Market behind city hall as municipally significant. The declaration enables festivals to apply for a permit to serve alcohol.

It’s also a signal that the 2022 summer may look a lot more summers past — prior to the pandemic.

The Downtown Kingston BIA says all their events will be operating on a pre-pandemic scale and the popular Buskers Rendezvous will be returning after a two year hiatus.

“All of our big events are back buskers included,” said Sandi Griffiths the business improvement associations events coordinator.  “We’ll do a full blues festival, we’ve got some Princess Street Promenades lots of music.”

Read more: Kingston’s Hospitality and Tourism Industry hit hard by pandemic

Story continues below advertisement

 

Trending Stories

Kingston Destination Group operates cruises through the 1000 Islands, tour trolleys in the city and has store on Ontario street. Hugh Mackenzie the general manager of Kingston Destination Group says it is seeing a rebound in demand for their cruises.

“We are finding that the demand is phenomenal, our advanced reservations are well ahead of even 2019,” said Mackenzie.

A welcome change for the tourism operator after two years of unpredictability, lock downs and operating with reduced passenger capacity.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. businesses eager for COVID-19 restrictions to ease

“Millions and millions of dollars of revenue that we will never recoup,” said Mackenzie reflecting on the last two summers.

Mackenzie says the business just learned that fireworks are returning for the May Long weekend.

“So great now we’ll put on a cruise for the fireworks cruise on the Island Queen on the Saturday of the long weekend,” said Mackenzie.

Griffith says the Downtown Kingston BIA is cautiously optimistic that this summer could be the start of a turnaround for tourism in the city.

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Business tagKingston tagnews tagTourism tagDowntown Kingston BIA tagBuskers Rendezvous tagPoutine Feast tagKingston Destination Group tagRib Feast tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers