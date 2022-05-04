Menu

Environment

Right whale spotted in Canadian waters for the first time in 2022

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2022 3:54 pm
Click to play video: 'New measures to protect North Atlantic right whales' New measures to protect North Atlantic right whales
Federal efforts to protect North Atlantic right whales from extinction are proving successful, as none of the endangered animals died last year as a result of becoming entangled in fishing gear or being struck by shipping vessels. Ross Lord reports on the delicate balancing act to protect the majestic mammals, while keeping the fishing industry running – Feb 21, 2021

A North Atlantic right whale has been spotted in Canadian waters for the first time this year.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says one whale was spotted by surveillance aircraft in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, north of Les Iles-de-la-Madeleine, Que., on Tuesday.

Read more: Right whale protection measures to return ahead of migration into Canadian seas

The sighting has triggered a 15-day fishing closure in specific fishing grids in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence.

There are approximately 336 North Atlantic right whales in existence.

Fifteen calves were observed earlier this year in waters off the United States.

Many right whales spend their summers feeding in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
