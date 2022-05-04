Man found dead in ditch in Parkland County identified; RCMP seek vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have identified the man whose body was found in a ditch near Township Road 510 and Range Road 44 last month.

On Monday, April 25, RCMP responded to a complaint about a body in the ditch west of Edmonton.

Officers found a deceased 37-year-old man with no fixed address.

The deceased has been identified as Jonathan Paul Borle. RCMP described his death as suspicious. Borle was known to RCMP.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the homicide and are asking witnesses — or anyone with information — to come forward.

RCMP are also looking for Borle’s vehicle, described as a black 2008 Range Rover Land Rover with licence plate number CLM 2841. Its VIN is SALMF15418A279426.