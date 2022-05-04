Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man found dead in ditch in Parkland County identified; RCMP seek vehicle

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 4:31 pm
Man found dead in ditch in Parkland County identified; RCMP seek vehicle - image View image in full screen

RCMP have identified the man whose body was found in a ditch near Township Road 510 and Range Road 44 last month.

Read more: Body found in ditch in Parkland County being treated as suspicious: RCMP

On Monday, April 25, RCMP responded to a complaint about a body in the ditch west of Edmonton.

Officers found a deceased 37-year-old man with no fixed address.

Trending Stories

The deceased has been identified as Jonathan Paul Borle. RCMP described his death as suspicious. Borle was known to RCMP.

Read more: Two men charged after Mounties seize $380,000 worth of stolen goods

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the homicide and are asking witnesses — or anyone with information — to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP are also looking for Borle’s vehicle, described as a black 2008 Range Rover Land Rover with licence plate number CLM 2841. Its VIN is SALMF15418A279426.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicide tagAlberta RCMP tagParkland County tagAlberta RCMP major crimes unit tagSuspicous death tagBody in Ditch tagwest of Edmonton tagRange Rover Land Rover tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers