Canada

Final victim in plane crash near Sioux Lookout, Ont., that killed fugitive identified

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2022 3:56 pm
opp patch View image in full screen
OPP. The Canadian Press file

Police have identified the final victim in a plane crash in northern Ontario that killed four, including a Canadian wanted in Thailand for murder.

The Ontario Provincial Police say 27-year-old Hankun Hong of Richmond, B.C., died in the crash that occurred sometime between Friday and Saturday near Sioux Lookout, Ont.

British Columbia’s anti-gang unit has previously identified another passenger, Gene Lahrkamp, as a suspect wanted by Royal Thai Police in the murder of a man with gang affiliations.

Read more: 4 dead after plane crash near Sioux Lookout, Ont., Transportation Board investigating

The others who died are 37-year-old Duncan Bailey of Kamloops, B.C., and Abhinav Handa, 26, of Richmond, B.C.

Police say Handa was the pilot and was operating the privately owned aircraft.

Sgt. Brenda Winpenny of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. says the anti-gang unit is investigating links between the passengers and trying to determine why Lahrkamp was on board.

“The connection between the individuals that were on the plane together is something that we would obviously naturally look at,” Winpenny says.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
