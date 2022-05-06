Menu

May 7 – Caregivers Alberta

By The Staff 770 CHQR
Posted May 6, 2022 7:05 pm
Caregivers Alberta View image in full screen
Talk to the Experts, Caregivers Alberta. Caregivers Alberta

Caregivers Alberta will be on Talk To The Experts this weekend!

Did you know Alberta has a million family caregivers?

This May, in honour of Caregivers Awareness Month, Caregivers Alberta wants our caregivers to know they aren’t alone!
You’re invited to a province-wide virtual caregivers conference on May 12-14, 2022.

You can also listen to Caregivers Alberta on Talk To The Experts this Saturday at 11:00 am!
You’ll hear about the many benefits unpaid caregivers provide, but at a great cost to themselves.

