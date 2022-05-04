Menu

Politics

Ontario election 2022 campaign gets underway as leaders hit the trail

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2022 6:27 am
Click to play video: 'Decision Ontario: Election day set for June 2' Decision Ontario: Election day set for June 2
WATCH ABOVE: Ontarians are gearing up to head to the polls on June 2. Eric Sorensen looks at the chances of Doug Ford being re-elected as premier, and what his political rivals are facing.

TORONTO — Ontario’s political party leaders are hitting the campaign trail today, as the provincial election gets underway.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is starting his campaign in Brampton, Ont., where he is expected to make an announcement.

His party is heading into the election with polls suggesting it could secure another majority government, after Ford’s approval ratings rose and fell with the progress of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NDP and the Liberals are both trying to position themselves as the party best poised to defeat Ford, with the NDP heading into the election with far more incumbents and more funds, and the Liberals drawing on the strength of their history of electoral victories.

PCs have 'pulled away' from pack as Ontario election set to begin: Ipsos poll

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath starts her day at the legislature then plans stops in three Tory-held ridings, including Pickering Uxbridge, where the incumbent is Peter Bethlenfalvy, who served as finance minister, and Scarborough Centre, where the Tory backbencher isn’t running again.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca also starts his day in a Progressive Conservative riding, set to make an announcement in Etobicoke Centre, currently held by Kinga Surma, who served as infrastructure minister.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
