Traffic

Stretch of Oxford Street near downtown London, Ont. closed overnight May 4 to May 6

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted May 3, 2022 7:14 pm
The closure along Oxford Street between Wharncliffe Road and Richmond Street will take place from midnight to 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday . View image in full screen
The closure along Oxford Street between Wharncliffe Road and Richmond Street will take place from midnight to 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday . File

Oxford Street in London, Ont., will be closed overnight for part of this week between Wharnclife Road and Richmond Street to allow for “necessary repairs” to the railway bridge in the area.

City officials say the closures will take place on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Read more: Overnight parking ban lifts in London, Ont.

They say the road is expected to be fully closed between midnight and 8 a.m. on those days and fully reopened on the hours outside of that time frame.

The section of Oxford Street that’s set to be closed overnight on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. View image in full screen
The section of Oxford Street that’s set to be closed overnight on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. City of London

During the closures, motorists travelling east or westbound on Oxford Street will detour around the closure via Richmond Street, Windermere Road and Wharncliffe Road.

Closures and restrictions will also be in effect for the section of the Thames Valley Parkway (TVP) approaching Oxford Street.

City officials encouraged cyclists and pedestrians on the TVP to instead use Talbot Street, via St. James Street or Ann Street, to avoid the closure.

The railway bridge repair will also prompt sidewalk closures on Oxford Street and city officials encourage pedestrians to walk through Blackfriars Bridge, located south of Oxford Street, instead.

Click to play video: 'Saint John bridge in need of repairs' Saint John bridge in need of repairs
