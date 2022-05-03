Jackass star ‘Poopies’ tries out Okanagan-based E-Foil, offers shoutout to Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Sean McInerny, better known as “Poopies” from Jackass Forever, recently tried out the E-Foil, and gave it his seal of approval.

Poopies, who recently made headlines when injured while attempting a wakeboard jump over shark-infested waters, tried out the electric hydrofoil surfboard that was created in the Okanagan for a while when it was being promoted in California this week and said he was “stoked on the experience.”

“Shoutout to Canada,” he said. “That was so fun, these things rip, too.”

He recommended that anyone who gets a chance to take one out for a rip should do so.

MSLR Electric Inc. invented and patented the first-ever marine safety lighting system for E-Foils and personal watercraft and that’s what was being showcased in San Diego in recent weeks.

VP of operations, Taylor Coulthart, said that the lighting technology allows riders to safely enjoy E-Foiling at dusk and beyond.

With the invention, riders will be able to comply with marine safety lighting standards for vessels and not worry about a potential collision and people who have tried it out are appreciating what they see, Coulthart said.

“The product has such great visual appeal that wherever we are in the world, people just gravitate towards it. But the epicenter of surf and sun and fun is really here in California,” he said.

He’s hoping that the Poopies promotional push will help get the product in the minds of more people.

“He is an especially ( big name) in that surf, skate, extreme sports realm,” Coulthart said.

“We had him out on the water for over an hour, which led into a sunset and then we were surprised by fireworks as well that night. It was really, really neat.”

Coulthart said they are looking toward having some more of his crew out to try out the tech in the next week.