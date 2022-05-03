Layoffs confirmed at Servus Credit Union as company enters ‘transition’

Send this page to someone via email

Layoffs have been reported at Servus Credit Union headquarters in Edmonton.

The company told Global News Tuesday it “is undergoing a transformation, which we spoke about in our most recent quarterly financial results release.”

In a statement shared on YouTube, Chief Transformation Officer Michelle Belland said: “staffing changes are often necessary to realize an organization’s full potential.

“A few people in various areas across our organization are leaving us. We are very grateful for their contributions,” Belland said.

Neither she nor the company spokesperson said how many people were being laid off or in what locations.

Servus Credit Union is a member-owned bank based in Edmonton. It’s Alberta’s largest credit union.

