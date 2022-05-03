Menu

Canada

Layoffs confirmed at Servus Credit Union as company enters ‘transition’

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted May 3, 2022 4:21 pm
Servus Credit Union View image in full screen
Servus Credit Union in Edmonton, May 3, 2022. Global News

Layoffs have been reported at Servus Credit Union headquarters in Edmonton.

The company told Global News Tuesday it “is undergoing a transformation, which we spoke about in our most recent quarterly financial results release.”

In a statement shared on YouTube, Chief Transformation Officer Michelle Belland said: “staffing changes are often necessary to realize an organization’s full potential.

“A few people in various areas across our organization are leaving us. We are very grateful for their contributions,” Belland said.

Neither she nor the company spokesperson said how many people were being laid off or in what locations.

Trending Stories

Read more: Why an Alberta credit union might be the right place to seek a mortgage

Servus Credit Union is a member-owned bank based in Edmonton. It’s Alberta’s largest credit union.

More to come… 

Click to play video: 'Retirement tips with Servus Credit Union' Retirement tips with Servus Credit Union
Retirement tips with Servus Credit Union – Feb 8, 2020
