Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick RCMP officer cleared of criminal charges in 2021 shooting

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 3, 2022 3:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: May 3' Global News Morning New Brunswick: May 3
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

Nova Scotia’s independent police watchdog has concluded there are no grounds for criminal charges after an RCMP officer shot and wounded a man in St. Stephen, N.B., last year.

The Serious Incident Response Team conducted the investigation following the Sept. 16, 2021, shooting.

It says two police officers were aware the suspect had assaulted someone with a machete earlier that morning and still had the machete when they encountered him.

Trending Stories

Despite efforts to de-escalate the situation, the man approached the officers with the machete and six shots were fired at him.

Read more: N.B. RCMP wants Nova Scotia’s police watchdog to investigate fatal shooting

The man was hit once in the abdomen, and he later told investigators he wanted “suicide by cop.”

Story continues below advertisement

The watchdog’s report says the officer had reasonable grounds to believe that using force was necessary to protect himself and his colleague from death or serious harm.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
New Brunswick RCMP tagSIRT tagRCMP Shooting tagOfficer Charged tagsuicide by cop tagOfficer cleared tagRCMP criminal charges tagSt. Stephen police shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers