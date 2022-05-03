Menu

Politics

Ontario election 2022 campaign to officially begin

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 3, 2022 8:38 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario election: Why it could impact Canada’s federal political parties' Ontario election: Why it could impact Canada’s federal political parties
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario election: Why it could impact Canada's federal political parties.

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to meet with Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell today at 3 p.m. to officially start the provincial election period.

She will likely accept his recommendation to dissolve provincial parliament, and the writs for the provincial election can then be officially signed.

The campaign is expected to begin Wednesday for a June 2 election.

Read more: ANALYSIS: Why the Ontario election is one that all of Canada should watch

Politicians have already been unofficially campaigning for weeks, with two out of the three major parties having released their platforms.

Polls at this point suggest the Progressive Conservatives are poised for re-election, with the third-place Liberals potentially overtaking the NDP to form the official Opposition.

Even though the vote is set for June 2, Elections Ontario is encouraging residents to vote early this year in the hopes of thinning polling station crowds amid the pandemic.

Read more: Health care, pocketbook issues among top priorities for Ontario voters: Ipsos poll

When voters show up on election day, they will see floor signage for physical distancing, Plexiglas screens, hand sanitizer and masks available _ face coverings won’t be required of voters or staff but will be supplied for those who want one.

But for those who want to avoid that, there will be 10 days of advanced voting, up from five, and Elections Ontario has a new online process to apply for a mail-in ballot.

Elections Ontario has also launched a new app, which will let voters map their poll locations, see candidate information, options on ways to vote and get notifications when a new candidate is registered. It also provides an electronic version of the voter information card, complete with barcode.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
