Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Funeral for Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadiens legend, to take place Tuesday

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 3, 2022 8:48 am
Click to play video: 'Fans line the streets as Guy Lafleur lies in state for second day' Fans line the streets as Guy Lafleur lies in state for second day
Guy Lafleur fans had one last chance to pay their respects to the hockey legend while he was lying in state at the Bell Centre on Monday for a second day in a row. As Elizabeth Zogalis reports, Tuesday's national funeral will be held in downtown Montreal at the Mary Queen of the World Cathedral.

A national funeral will be held for Guy Lafleur, a Montreal Canadiens legend and hockey icon, on Tuesday morning.

The ceremony will start at 11 a.m. at the Mary Queen of the World Cathedral in the city’s downtown core.

The five-time Stanley Cup winner died from lung cancer on April 22. He was 70 years old.

The NHL Hall of Famer and fan favourite is a native of Thurso, Que. Aside from playing with the Habs, Lafleur also graced the ice with the New York Rangers and Quebec Nordiques.

Read more: Guy Lafleur’s national funeral and how Montreal is having to prepare for it

The final farewell comes after Lafleur, also known as “The Flower,” was lying in state at the Bell Centre on Sunday and Monday. Admirers in the thousands showed up to the team’s arena to pay their respects.

Story continues below advertisement

A makeshift shrine in front of the late hockey great’s statue features flowers, gloves and messages of sympathy.

Trending Stories

The Canadiens hockey club said in a statement the Lafleur family accepted a national funeral as a way to share its grief with the community out of respect for the public who have supported Lafleur over the years.

According to the Quebec government, a national funeral is “reserved for people who, for example, have made an impact on political life, as decided by the government.”

Read more: As Guy Lafleur lay in state for 2nd day, preparations underway for hockey legend’s funeral

A procession is set to leave the Bell Centre at 10:30 a.m. for the cathedral. Archbishop Christian Lépine will preside over the funeral, which is scheduled is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

The ceremony for Lafleur will be livestreamed on the Global News website and streaming channels.

with files from Global News’ Elizabeth Zogalis and The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Fans, Premier Legault, Mayor Plante pay respects to Guy Lafleur at the Bell Centre' Fans, Premier Legault, Mayor Plante pay respects to Guy Lafleur at the Bell Centre
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHL tagHockey tagMontreal Canadiens tagHABS tagBell Centre tagGuy Lafleur tagGuy Lafleur death tagGuy Lafleur funeral tagDémon Blond tagGuy Lafleur ceremony tagGuy Lafleur national funeral tagThe Flower tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers