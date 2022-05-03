Menu

Canada

Two fires cause combined $100,000 damage in London, Ont.’s eastend

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted May 3, 2022 9:26 am
London fire crews respond to blaze at 616 Tennent Ave. London on May 3, 2022. View image in full screen
London fire crews respond to blaze at 616 Tennent Ave. London on May 3, 2022. Via London Fire Department Twitter

London, Ont., fire crews had a busy night as they worked to extinguish two separate fires early Tuesday.

The two fires combined have caused over $100,000 in damage.

The first fire broke out in a building at 693 Hale St. east London late Monday.

London fire said there was heavy fire and smoke on the upper floor of the two-storey apartment building.

“We discovered a kitchen fire in one of the units. The occupants had previously evacuated the structure, so our concerns for life safety were not there,” said platoon chief manager Gary Mosburger.

He said they were able to get the fire under control quickly and contain it to the one unit.

Mosburger estimated damage from that fire to be between $20,000 and $25,000.

The second fire, which crews were alerted to just after 5 a.m. Tuesday on 616 Tennent Ave., happened in a residential building that has been converted into a business.

Damage to the building is estimated to be around $80,000, Mosburger said.

“Due to the circumstances around that fire specifically, we did contact a fire investigator to come and determine the origins, cause, and circumstances of that fire.”

Mosburger said it is too soon to tell if the fire is suspicious, but more information will be revealed as it becomes available.

Both fires have been extinguished.

