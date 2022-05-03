Menu

Politics

Ontario government announces phase two of Morriston bypass construction

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted May 3, 2022 7:23 am
Ontario Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney reaffirmed her government's commitment to construction of the Morriston bypass on Monday. View image in full screen
Ontario Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney reaffirmed her government's commitment to construction of the Morriston bypass on Monday. Caroline Mulroney-Twitter

An improved connection between Hamilton and Highway 401 is a step closer to reality.

Caroline Mulroney, Ontario’s Minister of Transportation, has announced the approval of phase two of the construction of the Morriston bypass.

Phase two involves building a new interchange that will connect the 401 to Highway 6.

Read more: Ontario begins expansion of highways 6, 401 between Hamilton and Guelph

Mulroney says construction will begin as soon as the design work is complete, possibly this year, with a goal of completing the new interchange in 2025.

“Our government understands how critical it is to improve the link between Hamilton and Guelph to reduce gridlock across Highway 401,” said Mulroney during Monday’s announcement.

Read more: Ontario Liberals pledge reducing transit fares to $1 if elected in June

Mulroney added that it’s about “keeping the transportation infrastructure in place to keep people and businesses moving” as the population of the Greater Golden Horseshoe grows to a projected 15 million people by 2051.

