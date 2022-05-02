More questions than answers regarding fatal crash at Kingston’s Royal Military College

Send this page to someone via email

The search for answers continues after four RMC officer cadets lost their lives when their vehicle plunged into the water of Lake Ontario early Friday morning.

So far, little is known about the circumstances leading up to the fatal crash and RMC staff and students have been told “not” to speak about it.

“Details of the incident will not be provided until the investigation is complete,” said Cmdre. Josee Kurtz of the RMC Commandant on Friday.

It looks like business as usual at Kingston’s Royal Military College, with no flags at half staff and nothing on the surface that would indicate any kind of disruption in routine.

But there is little doubt people here are grieving after fourth year officer cadets Jack Hogarth, Andrei Honciu, Broden Murphy and Andrés Salek lost their lives.

According to lawyer Rory Fowler, this investigation could take an extended period of time.

First, the military police investigation has to be completed and then a board of inquiry will be struck.

“The military investigation will take several weeks, or could potentially take several weeks, and the board of inquiry typically will take several months because they are very precise and methodical about that. Particularly where there’s a great deal of scrutiny,” says Fowler.

Someone who can relate to those families waiting for answers is Ron Grozelle.

The body of his son, Joe Grozelle, was found in the water near the LaSalle Causeway in 2003.

“My condolence and sympathy certainly go to the families and friends for sure,” Grozelle says.

A similar military veil of secrecy descended then, too.

“Unfortunately these things certainly take time and I’m just hoping that the families certainly get the transparency through this whole process and be given the information that they need to get through it all,” says Grozelle.

He says he’s still waiting for some of his answers and he strongly disagrees with some of the findings in his son’s case.

He hopes that the investigation into Friday’s incident will bring better closure for the cadet’s families and for a university community left grieving in silence.