Omicron‘s subvariant BA.2 continues to decline in Saskatoon’s wastewater.

According to the research team at the University of Saskatchewan, signs of the virus that causes COVID-19 in wastewater have dropped another 13 per cent after the city saw a 35 per cent drop last week.

The new data includes samples collected up to April 27.

However, increases have been reported in Prince Albert and North Battleford.