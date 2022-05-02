Steinbach teen facing weapons charges after incident at high school

Send this page to someone via email

A Steinbach, Man., teen has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose after he was arrested at Steinbach Regional Secondary School.

RCMP said they were called to the school around 9:40 Monday morning, where they determined the 17-year-old, a student, was armed with a BB gun that resembled a handgun, as well as bear spray, which he had allegedly sprayed off the premises near other students.

Police said no one was physically hurt in the incident.

RCMP continue to investigate.

