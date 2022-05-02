Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Steinbach teen facing weapons charges after incident at high school

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 2, 2022 5:00 pm
Steinbach RCMP detachment. View image in full screen
Steinbach RCMP detachment. RCMP

A Steinbach, Man., teen has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose after he was arrested at Steinbach Regional Secondary School.

RCMP said they were called to the school around 9:40 Monday morning, where they determined the 17-year-old, a student, was armed with a BB gun that resembled a handgun, as well as bear spray, which he had allegedly sprayed off the premises near other students.

Read more: Winnipeg police say wanted man found with sawed-off shotgun in taxi

Police said no one was physically hurt in the incident.

Trending Stories

RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Federal Public Safety Minister talks gun violence in Manitoba' Federal Public Safety Minister talks gun violence in Manitoba
Federal Public Safety Minister talks gun violence in Manitoba – Mar 10, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagBear Spray tagSteinbach tagcrime in Manitoba tagBB Gun tagSteinbach RCMP tagSteinbach Regional Secondary School tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers