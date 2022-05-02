Menu

Canada

Polar bear experts say killing animal in Quebec was necessary, standard practice

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2022 4:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Climate report shows bleak future for polar bears' Climate report shows bleak future for polar bears
WATCH: Scientists are sounding the alarm after a new report by Canadian researchers put a clear timeframe of when the polar bear population will collapse. Redmond Shannon reports. – Jul 26, 2020

Wildlife experts say it was necessary to shoot dead a polar bear that was found wandering on Quebec’s Gaspé peninsula over the weekend.

Sylvain Marois with Quebec’s Wildlife Department said Monday government officials didn’t have the proper equipment or the tranquillizers needed to handle the 650-pound animal.

Read more: Quebec’s wildlife protection agency neutralizes polar bear spotted in Gaspé region

He says the bear was killed to ensure public safety after it was spotted in a wooded area Saturday near the town of Madeleine-Centre, Que., located about 580 kilometres northeast of Quebec City, on the south shore of the St. Lawrence River.

Ian Stirling, one of the world’s foremost polar bear experts and adjunct professor at the University of Alberta’s department of biological sciences, says the bear’s large size suggests it had been feeding off the southern Labrador Sea, where food is abundant.

Read more: Montrealers outraged after Dorval bear safely captured then euthanized by government

Stirling says the bear most likely ended up in Gaspé by swimming to the peninsula or floating south on a piece of ice from Newfoundland.

Prof. Andrew Derocher, also with the University of Alberta’s biological sciences department, says it is standard procedure to kill polar bears that wander into regions unused to them, adding that it would have been expensive to fly the animal back north.

Click to play video: 'Humpback whale’s death in Montreal last summer remains a mystery' Humpback whale’s death in Montreal last summer remains a mystery
Humpback whale’s death in Montreal last summer remains a mystery – Jan 27, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
