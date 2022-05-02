Man shot in downtown hotel identified: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have identified the victim of a shooting early Sunday morning at a downtown hotel.

Ryan Mitchell Spence, 39, was shot inside the bar at the Smith Street hotel just after midnight, police said. He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigate downtown homicide

The homicide unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

