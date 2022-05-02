Menu

Crime

Man shot in downtown hotel identified: Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 2, 2022 3:30 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police have identified the victim of a shooting early Sunday morning at a downtown hotel.

Ryan Mitchell Spence, 39, was shot inside the bar at the Smith Street hotel just after midnight, police said. He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigate downtown homicide

The homicide unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Winnipeg police Homicide Winnipeg Police Service Fatal Shooting Winnipeg homicide crime in winnipeg Winnipeg shooting

