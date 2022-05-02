COVID-19: GO-Vaxx making stops in London, Lucan Biddulph, Strathroy in May: MLHU

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s GO-Vaxx COVID-19 vaccination bus will be making a series of stops in the London area this month as health officials look to dole out first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and shore up lagging numbers when it comes to third- and fourth-dose boosters.

The bus will make its first stop in the region on Thursday when it rolls up to the Lucan Biddulph Community Memorial Centre, running from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The bus will stop in London on Friday at Sherwood Forest Mall, offering doses from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

“The goal of the mobile clinic is to reach people who have not yet been vaccinated due to barriers, such as convenience and limited transportation options,” read a statement issued by the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

The health unit says the bus has made five previous visits to the city’s Argyle and South London neighbourhoods. The bus made previous stops in the city on Feb. 26, Jan. 30, Jan. 16, Jan. 8 and Dec. 11, 2021.

The bus will be making the following stops in the London area over the next month:

Thursday, May 5, 2022: Lucan Biddulph Community Centre, 263 Main St., Lucan Biddulph (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Lucan Biddulph Community Centre, 263 Main St., Lucan Biddulph (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Friday, May 6, 2022: Sherwood Forest Mall, 1225 Wonderland Rd. N., London (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Sherwood Forest Mall, 1225 Wonderland Rd. N., London (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Wednesday, May 11, 2022: Kiwanis Seniors’ Community Centre, 78 Riverside Dr., London (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Kiwanis Seniors’ Community Centre, 78 Riverside Dr., London (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) Saturday, May 14, 2022: Northland Mall, 1275 Highbury Ave. N., London (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Northland Mall, 1275 Highbury Ave. N., London (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Friday, May 20, 2022: Westmount Shopping Centre, 785 Wonderland Rd. S., London (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Westmount Shopping Centre, 785 Wonderland Rd. S., London (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Saturday, May 21, 2022 : Shops on Sydenham, 51 Front St., Strathroy (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

: Shops on Sydenham, 51 Front St., Strathroy (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Saturday, May 28, 2022: Pond Mills Square, 1200 Commissioners Rd. E., London (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

The GO-Vaxx mobile clinic is a partnership between the province and the Crown agency Metrolinx, which operates GO Transit. Five GO Transit buses have been converted into mobile vaccination clinics for the initiative.

Each bus carries roughly 250 to 300 doses of the vaccine per day, according to the province. Appointments were previously required as a result, however health officials now say those looking to get the vaccine can attend the mobile clinic on a walk-in basis.

According to the health unit, 91.1 per cent of residents in London-Middlesex aged five and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 88.2 per cent have received at least two.

The MLHU says 51.8 per cent of residents have received a third-dose booster, a figure that has only risen about seven per cent since early February.

The health unit says 1.3 per cent of residents have received a fourth-dose booster, up slightly from 0.9 per cent the week starting April 3. Residents 60 and older became eligible to receive a fourth dose on April 7.