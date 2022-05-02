Proposed Kelowna highrise development set to climb higher

Send this page to someone via email

A highrise development planned for Kelowna’s Lakeshore Road could get higher Monday, with a zoning-chance request going before city council.

Westcorp wants changes to the zoning to allow for a maximum height of 17 storeys, an increase from the 11 allowed on the site of the old Hiawatha Park.

“The height has been set…further away from Lakeshore Road than originally proposed, to better relate to Lakeshore Road and (Okanagan) Lake,” states the document headed to council.

The density of the project, which was set at approximately 1,100 housing units remains the same.

The developer also has a commitment to build a minimum of 50 family-oriented housing units, units with 2 or more bedrooms, within the development. They are well on their way to being completed, with the 200 townhome portion of the project already under construction.

The staff report also indicates that the original vision for the site included a hotel, but that is to be developed as a residential rental complex.

The commercial component of the development includes commercial units near Lakeshore Road and a day-care building at the rear of the site near Wilson Creek.

City staff are in support of the zoning changes.

Westcorp purchased Hiawatha RV park, which was a 55-plus community with 94 mobile homes in 2007. In 2013 the city drew up design guides, called the CD24, and a natural environment Development Permit for the revitalization of the Wilson Creek area.

In total, 16 buildings are planned for the site, including two 17-storey towers, one 14-storey tower, and two 10-storey towers.