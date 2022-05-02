Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Hang on to your seats’: After over 800 protests in 2021, Vancouver’s top cop says more to come

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted May 2, 2022 1:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Buckle up: Vancouver Police say city is epicentre of protests in B.C.' Buckle up: Vancouver Police say city is epicentre of protests in B.C.
The Vancouver Police Department says demonstrations in the city have steadily increased since 2020 - which saw Wet'suwet'en solidarity and Black Lives Matter protests followed by anti-mask rallies once the pandemic began. As Kristen Robinson reports, the VPD is warning the public to expect more protest disruptions this year, and a higher bill for taxpayers.

Vancouver police say demonstrations in the city have steadily increased since 2020 and the department’s top cop is warning the public to expect more protest disruptions this year, and a higher bill for taxpayers.

From anti-mandate convoys and counter-protests this past February to old-growth protesters now parking themselves on busy bridges and highways, Chief Const. Adam Palmer said Vancouver is the “epicentre for protests in British Columbia for sure, and in many cases, Western Canada.”

Speaking at a special council meeting on public safety on April 28, Palmer warned the city to buckle up in anticipation of what’s expected in the coming months.

“Hang on to your seats cause we’re in for a bit of a ride with protests here in Vancouver.”

Read more: Old-growth logging protesters dragged off road by frustrated drivers after blocking major bridge

Story continues below advertisement

That ride began in 2020 with Wet’suwet’en solidarity and Black Lives Matter protests followed by anti-mask rallies during the pandemic.

The dramatic increase in demonstrations cost the VPD about $2.5 million to staff.

In 2021, Palmer said Vancouver police spent well in excess of $3 million on more than 800 protests, and the final costs have yet to come in.

Click to play video: 'Old growth demonstrators force heightened security' Old growth demonstrators force heightened security
Old growth demonstrators force heightened security

Read more: Save Old Growth protesters arrested after blocking traffic in Vancouver Wednesday

Those numbers are expected to be even higher this year he said, as environmental protesters change their game.

Trending Stories

“A lot of the fight now is coming from the rural areas back into the city because they feel like they get more bang for their buck,” Palmer told the Vancouver Police Board on April 21.

Story continues below advertisement

While police support the public’s right to peaceful, legal protest, Sgt. Steve Addison said those disrupting traffic by blocking city bridges and roadways will face arrest and potential mischief and/or obstruction charges.

“We recognize that it’s not lawful and that there’s a very limited public tolerance for this kind of behaviour,” Addison told Global News on Sunday.

Each protest also requires extra officers be deployed to police it he said – almost always on overtime.

“We just don’t have the resources available on duty to deal with everything else that’s happening in the city right now when we’re stretched as thin as we are,” said Addison.

Read more: Staffing protests cost Vancouver police more than $2.5M in 2020, chief says

If the first four months are any indication, 2022 may be even more taxing on VPD staffing and budgets.

“It will be a very challenging year staffing-wise and financially,” said Addison.

“If protests continue at the rate that we’ve seen so far.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
vancouver police tagWet'suwet'en tagBlack Lives Matter Protests tagWet’suwet’en protest tagAdam Palmer tagAnti-mask Protests tagVancouver Protests tagSave Old Growth protests tagVancouver protest budget tagVancouver protests 2021 tagVancouver protests 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers