Quebec adds 3 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations fall by a dozen

Quebec reported three new deaths attributed to COVID-19 as hospitalizations continued to drop Monday.

There were 2,170 patients being treated for the disease, a net decrease of 12 from the previous day. This comes after 97 admissions and 109 discharges in hospitals across the province.

Intensive care unit cases related to the pandemic stood at 78, a rise of three.

The daily tally included 906 new novel coronavirus cases but the count is based on results from PCR testing, which remains off limits to most of the population.

Health authorities say 11,556 tests were administered at screening sites on Saturday, the most recent day for which that information is available.

Quebecers also continued to declare the results of their rapid tests on the province’s online portal, adding 371. Of those, 310 were positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, 7,850 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were issued in the last 24 hours. More than 19.5 million shots have been given to date.

Since 2020, the province has reported 1,044,638 official infections. The death toll stood at 15,009 in the latest roundup.